Hartford police charge East Hartford man with murder for double-shooting

HARTFORD — Hartford Police have charged an East Hartford man with murder for a double-shooting last week.

35-year-old Ross Stone of West Hartford was shot Thursday afternoon in the area of Garden Street and Pliny Street. Police say he was shot in the head. They found another victim, 25-year-old Elijah Adorno, a Hartford resident, one block away. He had several gunshot wounds to the legs and stomach. Police say he managed to run down the block after being shot before eventually collapsing. He was last listed in stable condition at St. Francis Hospital. Stone died of his wounds.

Police say investigators developed information that 29 year old Abdul-Hakim Ali of East Hartford was responsible for the shooting. About 1 a.m. on Sunday, members of the department’s VIN Unit (Vice/Intelligence/Narcotics) and the US Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force took Ali into custody at a hotel in New London.

Court records show Ali has a significant criminal history, including two previous convictions for Criminal Possession of a Pistol or Revolver, and a robbery conviction.

He has been charged with Murder, Assault in the 1st Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. He is being held on $1 million bond. He’s expected to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Monday.