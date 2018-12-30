× New Haven Police investigating homicide

NEW HAVEN – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Elm City, and they want the public’s help.

At about 7 p.m. on Saturday, New Haven Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dorman Street, off of Dixwell Avenue. They located a gunshot victim, who was taken by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The victim was later identified as 44-year-old Samuel Hooks of New Haven.

Investigators are asking that anyone who has any information that might be related to his case to call detectives at 203-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously.