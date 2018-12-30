× Officer-involved shooting in Danbury

DANBURY – Mayor Mark Boughton says 2 people were wounded, one seriously, in an officer-involved shooting last night.

The shooting happened last night about 9:30 pm at The Glen senior apartments. The mayor says there was no threat to any of the other residents. State Police are investigating the shooting, as is standard in police-involved shooting.

The Danbury News-Times is reporting that one of the people shot has died.

Danbury PD is on scene of a shooting in The Glen Senior Apartments. At this time The Glen is secure. There are two wounded, one seriously. Danbury PD ok. #Danbury — Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) December 30, 2018