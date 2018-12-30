× One young entrepreneur in Southington starts her own tee shirt company

SOUTHINGTON — It’s not easy to start your own business, but what about at 9 years old? One young entrepreneur is taking her artwork and turning it into her own business.

“I was thinking of selling my artwork, but then I thought the easiest way to do it was with tee shirts. We also sell stickers,” says 9-year-old Hannah Pompei, who started her tee-shirt company, Rad Reaper, when she was eight.

Pompei’s entrepreneurial spirit blossomed when she was just five and noticed she had a knack for drawing.

“I was really good at drawing in kindergarten,” says Pompei.

Three years later, she decided to take her talents and turn them into profits. From coming up with the name of her company, Rad Reaper, to designing a logo, and even trademarking it, her dad, Marc, says she is involved in the process every step of the way.

“She’s learning what it takes to make a small business work,” he says.

It’s been less than a year since Hannah decided to start her business, which her dad helps her run. She has drawn hundreds of sketches which have made it onto her merchandise.

“I give it to my dad and he puts it on a computer and puts it on a tee-shirt,” she says.

she has even drawn sketches for local sports teams. It’s a unique and educational hobby that the entire family is involved in.

“Her sister talks a lot about it with her and she has a lot of input, too,” says Marc. “It’s a good support system.”

Pompei hopes her young experiences as a business owner will take her to engineering school in the future, where she says she will still be working on Rad Reaper.