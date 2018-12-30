Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

The Real Story: Trump wants to withdraw military – what’s the fallout?

Posted 2:41 PM, December 30, 2018, by and , Updated at 02:44PM, December 30, 2018

International Relations Expert Yvonne Davis joins Al and Jenn, and raises concerns about President Trump’s decision this week to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria, and possibly from Afghanistan as well.

