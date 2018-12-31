Bloomfield police search for robbery suspect

BLOOMFIELD — Do you recognize this person?

Bloomfield Police say they are trying to find a man who they say robbed the Windsor Federal Savings Bank around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

It’s unknown if the suspect got away with any money.

Police describe the suspect as a black male with a thick beard. He was wearing a yellow hoodie with a black jacket over it, gray sweatpants, and a baseball hat.

Police ask if anyone has any information regarding the robbery or the suspect to place call them at 860-242-5501.