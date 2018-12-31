× First Night in Hartford goes on despite soggy forecast

HARTFORD – First Night Hartford is celebrating its 30th year in the capital city. Two years ago, the citywide family celebration faced a funding crisis as the city couldn’t provide the free resources it had previously. And last year temperatures dived down to single digits.

So the forecast of a little rain – or even a lot – wasn’t going to stop the New Year’s Eve tradition.

First Night is a celebration of the New Year through the arts. The alcohol free, family-friendly, public celebration is a multicultural, artistically unique New Year’s experience with countless professional musicians, artists, performance groups and exhibits. Thousands of people of all ages to attend each year.

It utilizes venues such as the Public Library, City Hall, The Old State House, State House Square, Wadsworth Atheneum, Center Church and Charter Oak Cultural Center, and The Bushnell Carousel.

Events began at 2pm with a kidfest at the Old State House. Skating was open at Winterfest in Bushnell Park. And fireworks lit up downtown at 6pm. Another display is scheduled for midnight.

First Night Hartford says the name “First Night” symbolizes a forward look, over the technically correct “Last Night”.

“First Night” celebrations began in Boston in 1976 with a small local group of artists who were inspired to create a new kind of New Year’s revelry emphasizing community spirit. Decades later, there are more than 100 First Nights celebrated in cities and towns across the United States. Hartford joined in 30 years ago. The non-profit is asking people to share their memories and stories from the past three decades on their website.