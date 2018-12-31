Hartford school celebrates baseball legend and humanitarian Roberto Clemente

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - Monday marked 46 years since baseball legend Roberto Clemente died in a plane crash while attempting to deliver desperately needed supplies to the victims of an earthquake in Nicaragua.

Clemente, a Puerto Rican native, played 18 seasons of major league baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has become an important cultural icon in Hartford, and students at the Sports & Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford organize and run an annual celebration of his life.

Fox 61 photojournalist Sean McKeever captured the sights and sounds at the 7th Annual Roberto Celemente Life Commemoration event.