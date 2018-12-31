× Man stabbed in New London

NEW LONDON – Police in New London say a man found with multiple stab wounds Monday evening is expected to survive.

Police received a call reporting a male stab victim at 127 Hempstead St. just after 7 p.m. Upon arrival, they found an adult male with multiple stabs wounds lying in the hallway of the Williams Park apartment complex. The victim was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

Police say the victim’s injuries are serious but not non-life threatening.

Detectives collected evidence and conducted interviews, and they say they’ve developed information on a suspect. They say the incident does not appear to be a random act, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone who has information that about this incident can contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 ext. 0, or anonymous information may be submitted by texting “NLPDtip” and your information to Tip411 (847411)