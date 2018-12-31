× New Year’s travel enforcement underway

People all over Connecticut are getting ready to celebrate the New Year, and with that comes a busy time on the roads and highways throughout the state.

State Police will be out in full force tonight and for the next few days conducting DUI checkpoints and roving patrols all over Connecticut.

Troopers say planning and responsible driving will lead to safer roads over the New Year’s holiday.

As tens of thousands of drivers take to roads throughout the state, troopers urge you to follow all motor vehicle laws:

-Drive the speed limit

-Keep sage distance from car in front of you -Wear seatbelts -No texting -No drinking or drug use prior to driving -Always obey emergency vehicles

State Police will continue holiday travel enforcement through Wednesday, January 2.