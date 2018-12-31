× One person dead in Coventry car crash

COVENTRY – New Year’s Eve has proved deadly for one traveler on Connecticut’s roads.

Just after 6 o’clock this evening, the Coventry Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash on Daly Road, near the intersection of Bellevue Drive. Police say officers arrived and immediately began emergency medical treatments on the male driver. Medical personnel arrived on scene and took over, but the driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene a short time later.

Police say Daly Road is closed and will remain closed until the METRO Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team concludes their investigation, which they believe will be before midnight.

If anyone has any information about this accident please contact the Detective Spadjinske of the Coventry Police Department at 860-742-7331.