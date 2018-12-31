× Police arrest Storrs man for bank robbery in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY – An accused bank robber will ring in the New Year in jail.

Glastonbury Police investigators have arrested Jose R Rodriguez, age 46 of Storrs, CT, and charged him with robbing a bank on Main Street on Friday.

Police previously said a man entered the United Bank branch about 11:15 a.m., approached a teller and displayed an orange-colored firearm, which might have been a flare gun. Police have not said how much, if any money, he got away with. A search that included a K9 team from Manchester Police was unable to find him, but security video captured him.

Today Rodriguez was charged with Robbery 1st Degree, Larceny 6th Degree, Threatening 1st Degree, and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon. He is being held on $150,000 bail at the Glastonbury Police Department and is scheduled to be arraigned in Manchester Superior Court on 1/2/18.