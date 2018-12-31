× Search and rescue underway for missing Colebrook hiker

COLEBROOK — Officials say they are searching for a missing hiker in Colebrook.

The State Police say the call came in around 10:43 a.m.. Troopers from Troop B-Canaan reported to the area of Colebrook River Road to help the Metropolitan District Commission Police search for the hiker. DEEP, along with other fire departments from surrounding towns are also on scene.

It’s unknown at this time if the hiker may be injured.

This is a developing story.