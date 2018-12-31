Soggy end to 2018, windy start to 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been a very rainy year (our 5th wettest on record), and we're finishing up the year with more of the same. A rainstorm is coming in for this evening and tonight, and we may have a few downpours around the area as we ring in 2019.

Most of the daytime hours will be quiet today, but heavy rain moves in towards evening. Temperatures will continue to come up during the day and into the overnight hours. With temps near 40, there isn't a chance for any wintry precipitation for most of CT, but a few towns in northern Litchfield and Hartford Counties may have a brief period of wintry mix before a change to all rain like the rest of us. In terms of rainfall amounts, most projections are putting out around an inch, with the heaviest likely in southern CT.

Rain tapers off during the morning hours on Tuesday, but as it moves out, the wind moves in. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the northern half of CT with the potential for gusts above 40 mph on Tuesday, especially during the morning. Overall, we'll have clearing skies on Tuesday with that breeze, as temperatures start off around 50 degrees and slowly fall throughout the day.

After a chilly and quiet day on Wednesday, we have the chance for a few rain/snow showers on Thursday. One computer model projection has it, and a few do not, so it's a slight chance at this point.

There is also the chance for MORE rain on Friday into Saturday, as a storm will be swinging by our area. Still a close call with that one as to how much rain we get, so we'll track it the next few days.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: PM rain, possibly continuing into the midnight hour. Highs around 40.

TONIGHT: Rain, heavy at times. Mild temps in the 40s. Happy New Year!

NEW YEAR'S DAY: A morning shower, then clearing out and warming up. Highs around 50.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a morning rain/snow shower. Highs around 40.

FRIDAY: Rain potential, but mostly cloudy overall. Highs near 40.

