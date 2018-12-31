Police: Waterbury man arrested after video shows him crashing into car

DERBY — An update from a story in June where Derby Police say a man crashed into a parked car at Griffin Hospital. The parked car was then pushed into the emergency room waiting area.

Police say on December 26th, 51-year-old Stewart Paskiewich, of Waterbury, turned himself in.

Police say that he had crashed into the car around 2:14 a.m. June 1st, and the breathalyzer indicated Paskiewich’s blood alcohol content was over four times the legal limit.

No one was injured inside the building, and Paskiewich himself was taken into the hospital for minor injuries.

Paskiewich is due in court January 3rd.