DMV to offer ‘non-binary’ gender on IDs in 2019

San Diego, CA (KGTV) — A third gender option will be available for California drivers licenses and ID’s starting in 2019.

The law, SB 179, was signed by Governor Jerry Brown in October.

It will allow people to apply for a ‘non-binary’ gender marker if they do not identify as either male or female.

“For me, it was surprising to see this change,” said Al Johnson, a transgender activist and member of Trans Family Support Services. Johnson is non-binary and uses pronouns they/them.

But with that surprise, came excitement.

“Not only does it mean we’re being recognized by society and the people around us but were also being recognized by government entities as valid and real people,” they said.

Johnson says they know people who plan on changing their gender to non-binary, but so far, they have not decided to do it on their own license.

“I’ve definitely considered it, but in the end I don’t think I’m going to,” they said. “I just came out to my parents and in my personal life I’m trying to navigate that.”

The DMV’s website is encouraging those who want to apply for the change to schedule an appointment as early as January 2, 2019.