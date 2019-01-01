× New London police investigating New Year’s Eve home invasion

NEW LONDON — Police are looking for suspects who broke into an apartment and robbed the people inside on New Year’s Eve.

Police were dispatched late Monday evening to an apartment on Prest Street after receiving calls from a person at the L+M Hospital.

Through an investigation, police determined that two to three assailants forced their way into an apartment after the door was opened.

One person was struck in the head with an object. They sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The three people inside the apartment were tied up, threatened with weapons and robbed.

Police said the incident does not appear to be random.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).