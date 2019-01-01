× Person suffers serious injuries following police pursuit in Hamden

HAMDEN – Emergency officials responded to a serious motor vehicle crash near Dixwell Avenue and Putnam Avenue early Tuesday morning.

State police said that North Haven police were pursuing a stolen car that started on State Street in town. The car was reported stolen in New Britain on December 29. There were three people inside the car at the time.

The stolen car seemed to lose control and slammed into two other cars stopped at a stop light in Hamden.

The person in the passenger front seat of the stolen car suffered life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested and charged at this time.

The road was closed for a few hours for the investigation, but has since reopened.

