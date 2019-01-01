Police pursuit ends in serious Hamden crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN - A woman and her baby escaped serious injury in an early morning crash in Hamden involving three vehicles, including one that had been stolen.

Connecticut State Police say an SUV, that was reported to have been stolen out of New Britain on Saturday, engaged local police in a pursuit. The result: a vicious accident at the intersection on Woodin St. and Dixwell Ave. in Hamden just after 2 am Tuesday.

State police, who were instructed by the New Haven State's Attorney's office to assume control of the investigation, say a stolen 2012 Honda Pilot, driven by 19-year-old Jonathan Garcia, of New Haven, was racing southbound on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden, attempting to get away from pursuing police, when Garcia lost control, spun out and smashed into the rear ends of a 2018 Chevy pick up truck and a 2004 Nissan Armada, which was occupied by two women and a baby.

The vehicles that were struck were stopped at a red light on Dixwell Ave.

One of the two passengers in the stolen SUV, 25-year-old Gary Basilici, of Hamden, was listed in critical condition Tuesday afternoon by Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The accident report says the other six people involved in the three vehicle crash sustained minor injuries.

State police say North Haven police attempted to stop the stolen SUV on State St. in North Haven, but the vehicle, driven by Garcia, allegedly sped away, engaging North Haven in the pursuit. State police say they were still investigating whether Hamden police joined the pursuit.

No arrests have been made yet. Police are in the process of securing surveillance video and ask anyone, who may have witnessed the crash or the pursuit that led up to it, to reach out to Trooper Wayne Petralito at 203.630.5634 or by email him at Wayne.Petralito @ct.gov.

Police had Dixwell Ave., for about a three block stretch, closed for over eight hours New Year’s morning as they investigated.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 61 for updates.