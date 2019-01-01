× Police say the 6-year-old son of a woman who was stabbed in Hartford has been found in Worcester

WORCESTER — The six-year-old son of a woman who was stabbed in Hartford has been found in Worcester.

Hartford police said that they were dispatched to the area of Natick Street and Dart Street early Tuesday morning. A 911 caller stated that a woman covered in blood was screaming for help.

Police, firefighters and EMS responded to the scene and immediately began life saving measures to the woman.

Initial investigations from police reveal that the woman and her six-year-old son were in a car with the suspect when she was repeatedly stabbed. She was able to escape the car but the suspect drove away with the her son.

Police said the mother was stabbed over 30 times.

A nationwide alert was placed on the car’s license plate and all the surrounding towns were briefed on the incident.

Police said she’s hospitalized in Hartford in stable, but critical condition.

Police said the boy was found in Worcester near the suspect’s car. The boyfriend hasn’t yet been located.

The names of those involved were not released publicly. Police have identify the suspect and are drafting a warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.

Worcester Police are assisting police in Hartford.