WorkinCT #CTConfident: Body Construct Fitness in New Britain Has Workouts Catered to Women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- The classes at Body Construct Fitness in New Britain are looking to transform women’s bodies one rep at a time.

Lori-Ann Marchese started Body Construct in 2011 after seeing the need for a workout catered to women.

“I always had troubles training my body. I was kind of training with male trainers all the time, and I just wasn’t getting the results that I was looking for,” said Marchese.

She created a routine for herself, and it quickly caught on.

“One girl led to the next, and to the next, and next, and all of a sudden, there were 15 people in front of me. So Body Construct kind of happened out of passion,” said Marchese.

Now, it includes classes in spinning, kickboxing, boot camp and even jumping fitness classes. Women with all different ability levels work out together and cheer each other on.

“Lori-Ann is great. She’ll come over. She’ll modify things down to what you can do. Then you can build up to what you can do. I modify all the time. I want to make it through the class, and I make it through the class,” said Tanya Santana, who has already seen results.

“When I first started, I was so nervous, and everything hurt, and everything was painful, but each day you get stronger. The workouts don’t get easier, because we just don’t do easy here, but it’s incredible thing to see how much your body can change and how far you can progress,” said Barbara Caruso, who has been with the gym for six years.

They say it just takes that first step of walking through the door.

“We welcome everybody with open arms. Just get past that first day, and each day you’ll get stronger and work up to that goal that you set,” said Anna Presutti, a member of the gym.

For more information, visit https://www.bodyconstructfitness.com/.