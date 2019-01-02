Armed and dangerous: Police on the hunt for Hartford stabbing, kidnapping suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hartford Police have released a wanted poster for 23-year-old Edgar Manuel Maldonado. Police say he's being charged in connection with a violent domestic assault where a woman was stabbed over 30 times on Tuesday.

Hartford police said that they were dispatched to the area of Natick Street and Dart Street early Tuesday morning. A 911 caller reported that a woman covered in blood was screaming for help.

Police, firefighters, and EMS rushed to the scene and immediately began treating the woman.

Police say an initial investigation reveal that the woman and her six-year-old son were in a car with the suspect when she was repeatedly stabbed. She was able to escape the car but the suspect drove away with the her son.

The young child was later found in Worcester near the suspects car, but Maldonado was nowhere to be found.

Police say Maldonado may still be in the Worcester area. His last known address in Hartford was 81 Nilan Street.

Police ask anyone to call 911 if you see Maldonado, or know of his whereabouts. THey also warn the public not to approach Maldonado, since he's considered armed and dangerous.

Maldonado's arrest warrant charges him with attempted murder, assault, kidnapping, and risk of injury to a minor.