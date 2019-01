Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

I live in a 2 family home and we just lost most of our belongings and my daughter was badly burned in a fire. I had repeatedly asked the landlord to update the fire alarms that weren't working in the house for over a year! What can I do to start over by hopefully retrieving the value of my belongings and is the landlord responsible for our medical bills?

Daria R