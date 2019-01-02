Bradley International ranked third best in country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS — There have been happy landings at Bradley International Airport according to a recent survey.

Now that the holiday season is over those who operate Bradley say their mid-sized airport is making a case. Condé Nast ranked Bradley the third best airport in the country, something they are not surprised about in Windsor Locks.

Kevin Dillon, the executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority said, “I think it really is an aspect of the convenience here are those who look at us as an alternative to Boston or New York.” Dillon added, “there are a lot of new services and restaurant and I think that’s what people are reacting to and what’s being recognized.”

Bradley reports passenger volume has increased each of the last six years — To 6.5 million passengers in 2017 and expects those numbers to be up by about three percent when numbers for 2018 come out. Plans are still preliminary, but, the airport hopes to add nonstop flights to Seattle, Austin and Nashville in 2019.