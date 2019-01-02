× Connecticut health department says flu cases steadily rising

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s health department says it’s seeing a rapid and steady increase in the number of flu cases in the state.

The department this week labeled this year’s outbreak as “widespread,” which means the virus has been detected in at least half of Connecticut.

There were 527 positive tests for flu reported between Aug. 26 and Dec. 22, according to the most recent statistics from the Department of Public Health. That’s up from 347 cases reported by Dec. 15.

Three people have died and 162 people were hospitalized during that time period.

The department says two of those who died were older than 65. The other was between 50 and 64 years old.

Health officials say most of the cases involve Influenza A, with very few Influenza B viruses being reported.