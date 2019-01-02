Cooler, partly cloudy Wednesday; Snow/mix overnight into Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be quiet and much cooler than yesterday. Temperatures will be more in line with what we expect to feel in early January, with highs in the mid/upper 30s as opposed to the spring-like 55-60 we had yesterday! The wind will also be on the lighter side, with a breeze at 5-15 mph at times.

Tonight, we have the chance for snow and rain showers to move across the state, but it won’t be a big storm. It’s a typical clipper system, which are known for being quick-hitting and starved of moisture. Expect light snow showers in inland CT during the overnight/early morning hours before tapering off around dawn. A coating to a half-inch is possible, but that’ll be fairly scattered across the area. The morning commute likely won’t be terribly impacted by this, but we’ll be watching for a few slick spots on the roads, especially for those earlier commuters.

The rest of Thursday will be tranquil, with temperatures near 40 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

After a quiet day Friday, there is also the chance for MORE rain on Saturday. While we are fairly certain on SOME rain, the question is HOW MUCH? Is it another all day rain event? Or will the storm trend farther south bringing us some showers? We’ll be watching the very closely in the days ahead!

There is another chance for snow and wintry mix in the forecast by Tuesday of next week. At this point it doesn’t look like anything major and there’s still very low confidence on any of the details.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Cooler, more seasonable temps, partly to mostly cloudy. High: mid-upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Snow and mix develops around midnight. Light snow and rain showers during the early morning. Lows: 26-31.

THURSDAY: AM Snow (mix/rain shore) then clearing. High: Near 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Rain likely.High: 39-45.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 40s.

