Dear Lawmakers: What issues do you want lawmakers & the governor to tackle in 2019?

HARTFORD — Sometimes it feels like we shout about the issues in our town, in our state, until we’re blue in the face. It’s also hard to sometimes get the ear of your elected representative, the governor, or a mayor.

‘Dear Lawmakers’ is a way to help contact those who govern in the state of Connecticut. We will be asking lawmakers about your issues you think are impacting Connecticut and the people who live in the state.

All you have to do is send an email to share61@fox61 or tweet at us @fox61news with this format:

Dear Lawmakers, do something about ____________.

Sincerely, [your name] from [your town]

Here are some that have already been sent to FOX61:

Dear Lawmakers, Please do something about #EPA laws to protect neighbors from the harmful health effects of wood burning smoke engulfing homes from neighboring chimneys, affecting air quality inside our homes all winter. Sincerely, Robert from Chaplin. #Share61 — CrystalLynn Comeau (@Spuds_andStuff) December 31, 2018

Dear Lawmakers, do something about wages. Even receiving over minimum wage, people still HAVE to work two full time jobs to make ends meet. It's a sad state we live in. I plan on leaving due to that reason, can't make a living here because everything is taxed! #Share61 — Mazikeen Smith (@Maze_Meanstreak) January 2, 2019

Dear Lawmakers,

Do something about;

Today, Connecticut is 46th in economic growth, 46th in road quality, 47th in state-pension funding, 47th in population growth, 50th in personal income growth since 2007, since 1992 50th in employment growth. CT has 80 people a day leaving, 80% making $200k+, the rich heading for lower tax states. Since 2012-2016 we lost $8 Billion in taxable incomes, shifting that cost to the middle class. CT taxes are #1 highest last 3 years, per Hartford Courant “Once again, Connecticut taxpayers worked longer last year to pay their taxes than Americans in the other 49 states, according to a report released this week.”

Summary: If you are taxing the most, yet fail to support a healthy living/business climate, you spend to much. The obvious solution is cutting Spending – Will YOU cut spending?

John Adie

Southington, CT

Dear Lawmakers,

Do something about Property Tax’s…I can’t afford to live in this State anymore.

We’re hard working people, and we can’t keep our heads above water. Very discouraged about trying to make a living here in this State.

Sincerely, Ramona Duval

From Meriden, Ct.

Do something about “REGAN-NOMICS.”

It’s a shame that retires cannot collect the full benefits that they earned.

Thank You

Tony Genova

Waterbury, ct

Do something about the incredibly high Property Tax’s we pay in Meriden, and this entire State.

We can’t afford to live here anymore, because our Mortgage keeps going up and up due to an increase in Tax’s.

As a hard-working couple of two, we have to decide between eating, or being short on our Mortgage …something’s wrong with the whole picture here.

Ramona Duval

Dear Lawmakers do something about the amount of liter on the ground in the state,

Isaiah, Waterford

Lawmakers. Do something about: Reducing taxes!

William Griswold, Middletown

Dear Lawmakers,

Do something about corporate bullying. I am dealing with it from a large grocery retailer in this state trying to terminate me over a health issue and freedom of speech. Employed since 1995.

Sincerely,

Frank Civitello

Dear Lawmakers,

Do something about Connecticut being the only New England State that pays at minimum $10 less per hour for Special Public Defender Investigation rates, than any of our neighboring states. This hampers investigation companies from hiring and retaining good quality investigators that help the criminal justice system.

Erik Eichler

Kensington

Dear Lawmakers,

Do something about State work pensions that are drowning our state debt. Overtime work should not be counted into how much they get but on their salary of a 40 hour work week.

Sincerely,

Stephen, Rocky Hill

Dear Lawmakers,

Do something about the lenient sentences that drug dealers are getting. They are killing and ruining so many lives.

Sincerely,

Sharen Avery

Prospect

Dear Lawmakers:

Please do something about the unethical state budget sweeping of funding designated for Public Access TV Stations in CT to broadcast uncensored Town Council Proceedings, Board of Education Meetings and public opinion programming which promote civic engagement and support freedom of speech!

Sincerely,

Gil Martinez, Hartford

Dear Lawmakers,

Stop sweeping money into the General Fund that has been collected from cable tv subscribers in compliance with Connecticut General Statute Section 16-331cc “Public, educational and governmental programming and education technology investment account”. This money is collected to fund capital expenditures for Public, Education and Government cable tv in order to enable the cablecasting of uncensored town hall proceedings, Board of Education meetings, and diverse public opinion programming which all promote civic engagement and support freedom of speech.

Sincerely,

Michael J. Meinz, East Lyme

Dear Lawmakers

Do something about term limits NOW

Pam Bonner, Sherman

There should be a law to stop these ANNOYING CALLS especially on cell phones !! while driving iit could cause an accident just by looking to see who’s calling

Bob Plawecki, New Hartford

Dear Lawmakers,

Please do something about the 39% income tax on sales commission income in CT. Thanks for considering!

Marie Wolferseder, Litchfield

Dear Lawmakers, do something about; State ID options other than a Driver’s license for CT residents living out of state for school or work.

I live in NJ & CT, but work in New Jersey. My job requires a NJ ID, thus, I had to give up my CT ID credentials.

I own a home in CT, pay city and taxes in CT, have my bank account in CT, but when I produce my driver’s license for ID purposes when required, it’s an out of state ID.

As a dual resident (NJ/CT), I would like an option, but DMV wants me to give up my NJ License for a State ID (non-driver’s ID).

I am sure other people would like options too, at least the ability to get a State non-driver ID from DMV.

JOSE GONZALEZ

Dear Lawmakers

Do something about:

Writing new laws which cost the tax payers more money.

Do you know how much more money in taxes the CT taxpayers have to pay this yrar for the new laws going into effect this year? The CONNEXIT is getting bigger.

What’s for this year – higher health insurance costs, tolls, more car taxes, legalized drugs, (prostitution?), higher professional fees …

Sincerely,

Pierre Dufilie, Vernon

Dear Lawmakers: Please DO NOT legalize recreational marijuana. Thank you

Gracie, New Milford

Dear Lawmakers, do something about abolishing the Electoral College.

Heidi, Seymour

Dear Lawmakers, do something about the Tesla Bill (House Bill No. 7097). Passing this bill, which has failed to pass, would enable Tesla Motors to sell their cars in Connecticut. Tesla is the more American than any other car company. 100% of their vehicles are manufactured in the United States. It is astonishing this company, which is single-handedly attempting to spark the advent of electric vehicles for the betterment of the world can’t sell their product to people in Connecticut. This forces residents to go to states like Massachusetts to purchase these vehicles, hindering sales due to lack of convenience.

Justin Risley, Cromwell

Dear Lawmakers,

Do something about Eversource and cable companies charging so much due to high demand and dependability. People are going into debt trying to pay their light and gas bill which are necessary. Internet is becoming a necessity as well. They’re capitalizing on this and it’s ridiculous

Jessica, Manchester

Dear Lawmakers

I think something need to be done to help out seniors with medical concerns! Until the age of 26 parents can keep their children covered on their medical insurance…. well why not reverse the terms and when parents are depending on Medicare for their needs, and are not able to get the help they need to cover their costs. Why can’t parents be covered under their children’s insurance.

Nancy, Griswold

To Whom It May Concern,

My name is Kathryn Aldrich. I saw on your website that you’ll share our concerns with state lawmakers later this month. My concerns are the high cost of living here and taxes. What are they going to do to bring about relief for a person making above minimum wage, but finding it hard to make ends meet here? What are they going to do to ensure that everyone in the middle class gets help? Also, can you let me know when this episode airs? I’d really like to watch it.

Thank you,

Kathryn Aldrich

Dear Lawmaker:

Do something about the deplorable fiscal condition the state budget is in.

Judith King, Farmington

I would like to see something done about the bright LED headlights on the newer cars.

I live in Avon and travel on Rt 44 frequently. On a rainy night I cannot see any lines on the road because of the glare from the LED headlights on the wet road. I cannot see any of the lane markings on the on the road and don’t where I am on the road. I don’t know what lane I am in and can’t see the center line on the road.

This is a very dangerous situation. My wife has the same issue as do many of the Healthtrax members she talks to, but no one knows what to do about it.. A friend of mine doesn’t travel on Rt 44 at night for that same reason, and I try to avoid Rt 44 as much as possible on a rainy night.

I have an older car with the older incandescent headlights. I have driven on Rt 44 at night with my bright lights on and nobody seems to notice. The normal LED headlights are brighter than my brights. Something needs to be done about the LED headlights.

John Hill

I would like to see a law passed where the TOWNS have to provide an ITEMIZED PROPERTY TAX bill. I had gone to my assessor’s office this past year looking for ways to reduce my property taxes. They had combined two items into the same assessment (a deck; and a gazebo I had bought to use as a bird feeder because the squirrels were knocking over all my feeders). I did not even know a gazebo was taxable so I asked for a list of what was taxable and they said there was no list, it is just “all personal property”. I said, well then that must include clothing? Furniture? They just stared at me. I asked what was the the assessment amount for the gazebo and the chief assessor came out of his office (he was evidently listening to me talking to the assistant assessor in the outer office) and told me to leave the office. I went directly to the first selectman to ask why I was being thrown out of the assessors office (I had not raised my voice or said anything rude). I was told by the first selectman to go back to the office on Thursdays when the chief assessor wasn’t there. I feel that these people are “abusing their power” and should be held accountable to show details on how the property taxes are derived/computed so people can decide to remove things they are taxed on that they do not need. When I attended an assessment board of appeals to try to get more information the rep from the assessors office sat there slowly shaking her head “no” in evident disgust as I talked to the members of the board. I was told that “by law” they did not have to provide any of the information I was asking for. I do not believe I was being unreasonable with my questions, they just seem to think they are all above reproach. As a result of my appearance at the board of appeals, I was told that the assessor would be coming to my house to look through my entire house! I said that was fine if I could ask questions of them. They said they did not have to answer questions. I dropped my inquiry to the board of appeals. I have heard that in the past when people inquired about their tax bill that the assessor ended up raising their taxes. I suspected their inspection of my house was so they could find an excuse to raise my taxes for daring to ask for information as to how they were calculated.

Abuse of power by the tax collectors should not be able to happen.

Thank you for your consideration.

When insulin is so expensive that it is less expensive to pay the hundreds of dollars out of pocket then to run it through the insurance, it is pathetic. It is a life saving medication- who can legislate help w/ this ?

Gary Corcoran

To Lawmaker:

Please look into a State street at a very troublesome construction site that has been going on for over FIVE YEARS. This is East Center Street on a proposed bridge where the traffic has been diverted off to one side and much construction mess and equipment has been in place for this long term. Nothing has been done during this time. There are gas stations and retail businesses, in addition to residential properties that are suffering from this mess. We all would appreciate your help in seeing that this becomes completed in the near future. Thank you.

Judy Barberino

Dear Governor Lamont;

Do something about your ridiculous spending and repressive taxes.

(Though I have no delusions that you will)

Gregory Sparzo, West Hartford