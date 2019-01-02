× Hamden man arrested, charged in fatal September crash in Ansonia

ANSONIA — Police say they’ve arrested 24-year-old Zachary Mercer of Hamden in connection to a fatal crash in September.

Police say the crash happened on September 23rd at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street.

A car driven by 78-year-old Garrett Dalton had slammed into a wall around 5:20 a.m.. Two other cars were involved. Dalton was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Ansonia police say that with help from the Orange and Woodbridge police departments, and State Police, they learned that the car that Mercer was driving, and that was involved with the crash, didn’t pass a Connecticut inspection. It had previously been listed as a salvage vehicle. Instead, Mercer registered it in Texas.

Police say Mercer was charged with misconduct, reckless driving, operating a car with out-of-state plate, violation of totaled vehicle regulations, and failure to obey traffic control.

Mercer posted a $10,000 bond, and will appear at Derby Superior Court on January 19th.