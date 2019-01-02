× North Branford Police officer arrested on child pornography charges

HAMDEN — A North Branford police officer, who has been absent from the force for almost a year, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Hamden police said they arrested Anthony DeLuise, 58, of Hamden, on Monday and charged with Possession of Child Pornography in the 1st Degree. Deluise was released after posting $25,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on January 8.

Police started an investigation in January, 2018. North Branford police said DeLuise has been absent from his position and has not been on the active duty roster since February, 2018.

Police said they executed a search warrant in July at DeLuise’s home and seized multiple storage media devices, including computers. “Upon examining these items, 1,424 still image and movie files of suspected child pornography were found,” said police.

North Branford police said they have taken all necessary steps to ensure that both public safety and the department’s operations are not compromised. They called the charges disturbing and troublesome.