Police investigating burglary at West Hartford bagel shop

WEST HARTFORD -- West Hartford police are investigating a possible burglary at a business in a busy part of town.

Police say it happened at Goldberg’s Bakery Café at some point when the business was closed.

The call coming in around 3 o’clock Wednesday morning after a worker noticed something wasn’t right.

Detectives arrived on scene to canvass the area and take pictures as they search for anything that may lead them to who is responsible.

There is no word on what, if anything, was taken from the café.

A sign on the door so the café was open on New Year’s day from 7 AM until noon.

Today, the café opens for business at 6 AM.

The incident remains under investigation.