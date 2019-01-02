× Police: Massachusetts man arrested in Milford on kidnapping charges

MILFORD — Milford Police say 34-year-old Carlos Rosario-Infante was arrested and charged with kidnapping after an initial call on suspicious activity.

Police say they were called to the exit 40 off-ramp of I-95. When they arrived, they found a woman walking south on Woodmont Road, away from a car that was driving in the opposite direction.

Officers drove off and stopped the car. Police say after an initial investigation, it was learned that Rosario-Infante drove a woman from Massachusetts to Connecticut without her consent, cutting her with a razor blade several times, and threatened that he would kill her.

Officers say they also found a fake gun and a bb gun in his car.

Rosario-Infante was arrested and charged with kidnapping, disorderly conduct, threatening, assault, and weapons in a motor vehicle.

He is currently being held on a $190,000 bond.