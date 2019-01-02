× Prospect woman arrested, charged with assaulting police officer

MILFORD — Milford Police say they arrested a 44-year-old woman after she punched an officer.

Police say the incident happened on December 31st, when police were called to a home on Naugatuck Avenue. The report indicated an ‘unruly’ house guest.

Police say Janice Lee was already gone from the home when they arrived, and learned that Lee had hit another person in the house, and took a laptop.

Police located Lee nearby in a bush, and after helping her to her feet, police say Lee punched one of the officers.

Lee was charged with breach of peace, assault, larceny, and assault on a police officer.

She’s expected in court January 29th.