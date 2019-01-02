× Shelton police arrest man for having sex with a minor

SHELTON — A man was arrested in connection with a sexual assault on a minor in August, 2018.

Police said Alexander Liebhart, 18, of Shelton was charged with Sexual Assault 2nd Degree and Risk of Injury to a Child.

Police said a 14 year old Shelton girl claimed she was sexually assaulted by a man near the Riverwalk on Canal Street in Shelton in August of 2018. The victim did not know the man’s real name and claimed the man got her intoxicated then assaulted her.

Leibhart was held on a $75,000 bond and arraigned in Derby Superior court on Wednesday.