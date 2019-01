× 86 puppies rescued from massive fire at Danbury pet shop

DANBURY — Officials are praising firefighters and volunteer citizens for rescuing dozens of puppies from a burning pet shop in Danbury.

Puppy Love pet shop caught fire at around 9:00 p.m. Thursday night. The business is on Lake Avenue Extension.

86 puppies were rescued from the business according to the Danbury Fire Department.

These are the 86 puppies being housed next door to fire @FOX61News #Danbury pic.twitter.com/YXO2JoUYG4 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 4, 2019

NOW: aftermath of large fire at Puppy Love animal store in #Danbury . PD says ALL animals made it out ok. Passerby‚Äôs broke in to save dogs @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/u9qbll6MmU — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 4, 2019