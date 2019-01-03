86 puppies rescued after large fire breaks out next to Danbury pet shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANBURY -- Officials are praising firefighters and volunteers for rescuing dozens of puppies after a warehouse near a pet shop went up in flames.

The fire started around 9 p.m. Thursday at a business on Lake Avenue Extension. The business was neighboring Puppy Love, a local pet shop.

86 puppies were rescued from the business according to the Danbury Fire Department.

The pet store thanked the Danbury Fire Department, and veteran staff at animals hospitals for helping all of the puppies. They kept them safe, warm, and fed Thursday night. Stanziatos Wood Fired Pizza also helped by temporarily housing the puppies while they cleaned up the store.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

These are the 86 puppies being housed next door to fire @FOX61News #Danbury pic.twitter.com/YXO2JoUYG4 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 4, 2019

NOW: aftermath of large fire at Puppy Love animal store in #Danbury . PD says ALL animals made it out ok. Passerby’s broke in to save dogs @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/u9qbll6MmU — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 4, 2019

WOW. Just got this video from Eric Walsh Jonathan Jimenez who took video as they went inside during fire to help remove puppies #Danbury @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/sxHCdfOQkG — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 4, 2019