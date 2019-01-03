86 puppies rescued after large fire breaks out next to Danbury pet shop

Photo Gallery
DANBURY -- Officials are praising firefighters and volunteers for rescuing dozens of puppies after a warehouse near a pet shop went up in flames.
The fire started around 9 p.m. Thursday at a business on Lake Avenue Extension. The business was neighboring Puppy Love, a local pet shop.
86 puppies were rescued from the business according to the Danbury Fire Department.
The pet store thanked the Danbury Fire Department, and veteran staff at animals hospitals for helping all of the puppies. They kept them safe, warm, and fed Thursday night. Stanziatos Wood Fired Pizza also helped by temporarily housing the puppies while they cleaned up the store.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
41.386584 -73.486243