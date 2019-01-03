Danbury man shot and killed by police identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANBURY -- State Police say 45-year-old Paul Arbitelle was shot and killed by Danbury police during an altercation December 29th.

State Police say Arbitelle was reported to police as a 'suspicious male', walking in the area of 25 Memorial Drive around 9:30 that night.

When police arrived, they say they found Arbitelle holding a knife, and walking around the outside of the house.

After what police describe as a brief confrontation between Arbitelle, one of the of the officers fired his taser. State Police say it was ineffective.

Shortly after, a second Danbury officer shot multiple rounds from his pistol, striking Arbitelle at least once. One of the people at the residence, a woman who was related to Arbitelle, was also struck by gunfire.

Both she and Arbitelle were rushed to Danbury Hospital where Arbitelle was pronounced dead. The woman was listed as critical, bust stable condition. There was no other update on her condition.

State Police say they are investigating the use of force incident at the request of the Danbury State Attorney.