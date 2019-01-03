× Glastonbury police investigating swastikas drawn in apartment building

GLASTONBURY — Police said there were several incidents of swastikas being drawn in an apartment building.

Police said they received a complaint from a resident in the Soap Factory apartment building at 222 Williams St. East that a swastika was carved in the door of one of the apartments on December 29. On Thursday, police received more complaints of swastikas drawn in common areas of the building. Police do not believe the vandalism was targeted at anyone specifically.

“So far no arrests have been made but the case is still open and we will investigate using every resource we can to identify the suspect in this hate crime. If anyone has information regarding the origin of these symbols we are asking them to call the Glastonbury Police Department at 860-633-8301,” said police.