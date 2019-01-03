× Hamden PD: Milford cop arrested after fatal Hamden pedestrian crash

Hamden — A Milford cop was charged with negligent homicide after Hamden police said she killed a North Haven woman over the summer.

Hamden police said that on July 20 they went to Dixwell Avenue, in the vicinity of Old Dixwell Avenue, for reports of a “pedestrian struck.”

Police said Kristin Wilczynski, 50, of North Haven was attempting to cross the street when she was hit by a car driven by Courtney Bothwell, 28, also of North Haven. Bothwell was heading south on Dixwell Avenue and was merging onto Old Dixwell Avenue when she hit Wilczynski, according to police .

Hamden Police and Hamden Fire department personnel rendered medical assistance, and Wilczynski was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where she died soon after.

On Wednesday, Hamden police arrested Bothwell and she was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, failure to exercise due care to avoid colliding with a pedestrian and distracted driving (not cell.)

Bothwell, who was released on a written promise to appear, is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on January 14.

She remains on active duty but the Milford Police Department administration is meeting to determine whether there will be any change in her status.