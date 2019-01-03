WATCH LIVE: Hit-and-run suspect leads cops on wild chase in LA

A pursuit suspect wanted for hit-and-run is evading Los Angeles Police Department officials on the Westside midday Thursday after multiple failed PIT maneuvers, according to KTLA.

The driver struck a pedestrian in the 7800 block of West Manchester Avenue about 11:15 a.m., the Los Angeles Times reported, citing Los Angeles Fire Department officials. The pedestrian’s injuries were unknown.

The driver of the maroon Honda sedan was leading four to five police cruisers on a slow-speed pursuit, driving about 25 mph through surface streets away from the 405 Freeway.

The vehicle appeared to have damage to its front and back windshield before the unsuccessful PIT maneuvers.

Read more here.