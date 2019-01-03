Husband and wife die in Torrington house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORRINGTON -- Fire Officials said Wednesday that 65 year-old John Needham has died from his injuries following a house fire last week.

Officials said the blaze broke out around 9:17 p.m. at a home at 37 Stoneridge Drive on January 4.

Both of the residents were rushed to Bridgeport Burn Unit via Lifestar with critical injuries.

Officials said John's wife, 68-year-old Donna Needham died the following morning from her injuries.

Another fire fighter suffered minor burns, but was not taken to the hospital.

The Torrington Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. They said no smoke detectors were present at the time of the fire.