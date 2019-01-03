× Police: Shelton man arrested after home invasion

SHELTON — Police say 34-year-old Daniel King was arrested after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, armed with a gun.

Police say around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a 22-year-old man ran into the police department, reporting he was assaulted during the night.

The victim went on to say that he was sleeping over his friend’s house in Shelton, when her ex-boyfriend, King, showed up and barged into the bedroom while they were sleeping. Two juveniles were also inside the house at the time.

According to police, the victim said that King grabbed him out of the bed, and punched him in the face before hitting him in the head with a gun. The victim was brought to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. It was after he was released from the hospital he then went to police.

Shelton police say they quickly found King, and arrested him. He was charged with home invasion, burglary, assault, and risk of injury to a minor.

King was held on a $250,000 bond, and is expected in Derby Superior Court on Friday.