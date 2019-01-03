× Pope says church’s credibility has been ‘seriously undercut’ by abuse scandal

In a new letter to the US Catholic bishops, Pope Francis says the church’s “culture of abuse” and “crisis of credibility” demands a “renewed, decisive” approach to resolving problems.

“The church’s credibility has been seriously undercut and diminished by these sins and crimes, but even more by the efforts made to deny or conceal them,” the Pope said.

The letter was sent to Catholic bishops gathered in a seminary outside Chicago for a spiritual retreat. The retreat was suggested by Pope Francis as a way to find a spiritual approach to the sexual abuse crisis rocking the Catholic Church.

