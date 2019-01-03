Report: Deadly force justified in fatal New Britain shooting

ROCKY HILL — The state’s attorney for Fairfield has issued a report that found officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man in New Britain in December, 2017 were justified in using deadly force.

The report concludes that officers who fired upon the driver of the car, Zoe Dowdell, and killed him were justified in the actions they took.

Read the report here.

On December 14, 2017, police officials attempted to stop a teal Toyota Paseo suspected in a string of violent carjackings and armed robberies that occurred throughout New Britain and the surrounding areas. When they failed to stop, officers exited their cruisers with their weapons drawn and ordered the driver and passengers out of the vehicle.

The suspects allegedly refused to comply and instead drove towards the officers at high speed, prompting them to open fire on the vehicle to make it stop.

Officers closed in on the vehicle and detained three individuals, all of whom had sustained gunshot wounds. Ambulances arrived on the scene a short time later and the suspects received medical care.

Zoe Dowdell, 20, of Bloomfield was identified as the driver. He was shot in the neck and later died in the hospital from his injuries.

Noah Young, 18, of Bloomfield was transported to New Britain General Hospital for treatment of graze wounds and minor lacerations to his arm before being released to State Police custody.

The parents of Caleb Tisdol, who was wounded had called on officials to release the dashcam videos.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video