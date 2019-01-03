× Stafford Springs man arrested, charged with attempted kidnapping

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say that 31-year-old Marco Davila, of Stafford Springs, was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping.

Police say around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to the area of 181 Franklin Avenue on a report of a woman screaming for help while being chased.

When officers arrived, they found Davila’s car, and two people inside.

Police say that video of the scene showed Davila chasing down the victim as she attempted to run away. Davila then forced her inside a car, which was soon caught by police.

Davila was charged with attempted kidnapping, threatening, unlawful restraint, breach of peace, and violation of a protection order.