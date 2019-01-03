× Student at Seymour High arrested on sexual assault charges

SEYMOUR — Police have arrested a student athlete on sexual assault and assault charges in connection with an incident that happened in August of 2015.

Police said they arrested a male student on December 17, 2018 when he turned himself in to police. The student was charged as a juvenile due to his age at the time of the incident. He turned 18 since that time. He was charged in juvenile court with third degree sexual assault, third degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, and reckless endangerment in the second degree. He will appear in court on January 4. Because the matter is in juvenile court, his name was not released.

Police said they started investigating the incident after getting a report in May, 2018 from the Department of Children and Families that a male student was allegedly assaulted by another male student in the football locker room. Both the victim and the suspect were members of the Seymour High Football team.

Police said the assault was not associated with a hazing or annual ritual.