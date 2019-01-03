Tranquil Thursday with temps in the 40s, breezy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There has been light snow in many towns this morning, and you may be seeing a coating out there to start off the day. This is not a big storm at all, but there may be a few slick spots on the roads. Otherwise, these snow and rain showers will move out during the course of the morning.

The rest of today will be tranquil, with temperatures near 40 degrees and partly cloudy skies. The only thing that won’t be tranquil about the day is a bit of a gusty breeze at times near 20-25 mph.

Tonight, we do have a shower in the forecast, but this one will be a meteor shower! The Quadrantids Meteor Shower peaks tonight, and we’ll have mainly clear skies and hopefully a few visible shooting stars out there. Look to the northeast towards the Big Dipper this evening and tonight, and you may spot a few small meteors burning up in the atmosphere!

After a quiet day Friday with highs in the 40s, there is also the chance for MORE rain on Saturday. This will be a nasty cold rain for northern CT with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans.

There is another chance for snow and wintry mix in the forecast by Tuesday of next week. At this point it doesn’t look like anything major but there is a chance for accumulating and even plowable snow in the hills. We’re right on the line of snow to the north and a mix/rain to the south so the track of this storm will make a big difference for us.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Early AM mix then clearing, breezy. High: Low-mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Rain likely.High: 39-45.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid-upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Tracking snow/mix. High: 30s.

