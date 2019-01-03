Two hospitalized with serious injuries after house destroyed by fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORRINGTON -- Two people were seriously injured after a massive blaze tore through their ranch-style home late Thursday evening.

Local fire officials responded to 37 Stoneridge Drive after receiving reports of flames igniting inside the home. Crews arrived on scene to discover the home fully engulfed, with one of the residents outside, injured and fighting her way back inside for someone that couldn't make it out.

The first occupant is a young female, while the second was described as an older male.

Firefighters were ultimately successful in rescuing both from the home, though they are now hospitalized with serious injuries. The victim who took longer to escape was also listed in critical condition at a local burn center.

The Torrington Fire Marshal is working diligently to investigate the fire's circumstances. A cause has not yet been established.