× Wolcott police investigating BB gun drive by shootings

WOLCOTT — Police are investigating a series of BB gun shootings in towns over the past two weeks.

Wolcott police chief Edward Stevens said they are investigating three incidents of houses or cars being shot at with a BB gun. Two houses and one car were shot. The first incident happened on Dec. 20 where the window in a house on Hickory Road was shot on Spindle Hill Rd. On December 31, the window of another house was shot. On Jan. 1, a car parked on Sunrise Road was struck.

Police are looking for a black full size GMC pickup that was seen on video at the time of two of the incidents.