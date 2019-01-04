Boys High School Basketball: No. 2 East Catholic defeats Manchester to remain unbeaten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- Senior Joe Reily scored a game-high 23 points in a 75-57 win over Manchester to remain unbeaten on the year.

The Eagles got off to hot start early, capped off by Reily who chipped in with a few points to give the Eagles a 19-11 lead after the first quarter.

When the Indians seemed to get on a roll, the Eagles responded and in result maintained a 35-25 halftime lead.

Reily scored 12 points at the half to lead all scorers, Matt Knowling had seven points and Jaylin Hunter finished with eight. As for the Indians, Jaden Johnson scored seven points and Nesta Roberts with five points.

In the second half, the Eagles maintained their lead and would go on to win their fifth straight.