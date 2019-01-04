Daytrippers: Climbing the walls at Central Rock Gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLASTONBURY - Get ready to climb! You can test your body and your mind as we check out Glastonbury’s Central Rock Gym.

Kaitlyn Miklinevich, General Manager, said, “We like to say climbing is like 50% puzzle 50% physical activity.”

”It`s impressive when you walk in a lot of people Are little bit scared of the height if you`ve got a qualified belayer you`re not gonna go anywhere. You`re never going to hit the ground. There`s nothing to be scared of. We can teach you everything you need to know,” said Miklinevich.

”We teach a belay class which is how you manage the ropes for a climber and essentially the belayer would be pulling slack out of the climbers rope so if they let go of the wall they don`t fall and we can teach that in an hour it`s a really basic class anyone can do it as long as they`re 13 or over.”

It’s a gym where everyone is welcome.

”We have a program for 3 to 5-year-olds and 6 to 12-year-olds and we have a program for kids all the way to 18,” said Miklinevich.

Once you learn the ropes, you can take to the wall and get a workout, minus all the gym equipment.

Craig Bakewell, of New Milford said, “I sit at a desk most of the day so it`s been great for me to get out do something every day that`s physical.”

You do need to have some strong forearms and strong fingers and a decently strong upper body. A lot of it`s going to be core. You need a lot of core strength and core stability in order to make some of the more difficult moves. You also need to use your legs. It`s a lot of body awareness

Sean Tierney of New Milford, said, “Two to three times a week if I can, once a week will do plenty. You know it`s all body tension all that sort of stuff is so good for your body.”

